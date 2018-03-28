Ijok land issue: 21 settlers give statements to MACC today

KUALA SELANGOR: Twenty-one settlers in Ijok today gave their statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the sale of 880 hectares of land in the constituency valued at RM1.18 billion to several private companies.

Their spokesman, Mohd Fadzil Ibrahim, said all the settlers gave their statements for three hours from 3.30pm after attending a briefing on the case, at a hotel here.

"We hope the MACC will carry out a transparent investigation so that the Ijok land issue can be resolved immediately," he told reporters here today.

It is learned that another 20 settlers are expected to give their statement to MACC officers at the same hotel at 9 am tomorrow.

On March 20, media reported that the MACC had detained six individuals, including two with "Datuk" title, to facilitate its probe into the sale of the Selangor state-owned land.

However, four of them, including a Datuk, were released today on a bail of RM25,000 in two sureties each. — Bernama