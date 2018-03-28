Indonesian duo, S'gor man jailed 10 years for terrorism intention in Philippines

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here today sentenced two Indonesian men and a Malaysian each to 10 years in jail for intending to commit terrorism acts in the Philippines.

Justice P. Ravinthran meted out the sentence on lorry driver Faisal, 23 and carpenter Ali Misron, 37, both from Indonesia, and welder Nor Azmi Zahyi, 49 from Selangor, who pleaded guilty to intending to go to the Philippines from Malaysia for that purpose.

They were ordered to serve their sentence from the date of their arrest.

Faisal and Nor Azmi were both arrested in front of a shop at Jalan 3, Pusat Bandar Sandakan at about 12.20 pm on June 15 last year, while Ali Misron was arrested at the Sandakan Airport at about 6.15 pm on the same day.

According to the facts of the case, they had communicated via Facebook Messenger to meet up at Masjid Jamek in Sandakan that day to plan to go to Tawi-Tawi in the southern Philippines, and then, to Marawi City to partake in an armed rebellion.

They were charged under Section 130JA of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 30 years and a fine, upon conviction.

On Feb 13, the Indonesian men pleaded guilty to their offence, but Nor Azmi decided to claim trial, which was fixed on July 9-13.

However, the unrepresented Nor Azmi changed his mind and pleaded guilty today.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam, while counsel Farazwin Haxdy, who was appointed by the Indonesian Consulate General here, represented Faisal and Ali Misron.

Ravinthran also sentenced Ali Misron to two years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to another charge of storing items in a mobile telephone, which contained elements of terrorism and related to Islamic State (IS) group.

He was charged under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine and also liable to forfeiture of the mobile telephone, upon conviction.

Ravinthran ordered his sentences to run consecutively. — Bernama