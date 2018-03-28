Institute of Labour Statistics to be set up by next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institute of Labour Statistics is to be set up by 2019 in an effort to improve the nation's income level.

Bank Negara Malaysia and the Department of Statistics are currently working on the initiative mooted by the government.

"With the establishment of this entity, we would know the jobs are in which particular sectors and the level of salaries on a monthly basis. This will give us good insights on the economy," said Governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim at a press conference on the central bank's annual report 2017 here today.

He stressed that it is vital to look at the income level to address the cost of living issue.

"We need to improve income of the people, that's why it is very important to have productivity and technology adoption and the expansion into the new growth areas. These are the strategies to create good paying jobs," he explained.