Nada arrests siblings suspected of being drug addicts

ALOR STAR: The Padang Terap District office of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) arrested two sets of siblings in Kampung Perik and Kampung Pong Utara near here last night on suspicion of being drug addicts.

Padang Terap Nada chief officer Zainal Abidin Ismail said the four males, aged between 15 to 39, were arrested in an operation which took place between 10 pm and 2.30 am.

"The operation involving six Nada officers was carried out following public complaints and, during the raid, the family members of the suspects had given good cooperation.

"All the suspects were taken to the Padang Terap Nada Office and urine test results found all of them positive for syabu and opiate drugs," he said in a statement today.

He said all the suspects would be investigated under Section 3 (1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983. — Bernama