Over 502,000 Indians benefit via Sedic programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 502,246 Indians receive benefits from the RM230 million allocation from 2014 until last year under the Socioeconomic Development of Indian Community Unit (Sedic), the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri S. K. Devamany said out of that amount, an allocation of RM50 million was spent last year which was utilised by 113,116 Indians.

"The programmes are aimed at providing skills training, entrepreneurship, improving educational achievement and enhancing the personality of the Indian community. This programme was implemented in collaboration with non-governmental organisations and private skills training institutions.

"This programme has helped target groups to improve their living standard, among others through job placement after completing training or starting small-scale businesses," he said.

He was replying to a question by Senator Datuk Mohan Thangarasu on the amount of allocation submitted by Sedic and the purpose of the assistance being given. — Bernama