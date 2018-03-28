Pandikar slaps Kit Siang with six-month suspension from Dewan

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia suspended opposition veteran leader Lim Kit Siang (DAP-Gelang Patah) for six months from today for defying his order to leave the Dewan.

Pandikar warned that he would instruct the police to forcefully to take Lim out of the Dewan if he refuses to leave.

Lim had earlier questioned Pandikar on which law gives him the power to place an embargo on the Election Commission's report on the redelineation of electoral boundaries.

However, Pandikar refused to entertain questions from Lim and several other MPs and continuously ordered all the Opposition MPs to sit down.

When Lim continued to speak, Pandikar ordered him to leave and when he refused, Pandikar ordered a minister to move a motion to suspend Lim.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said moved a motion under Standing Order 44(3) to suspend Lim for six months.

Pandikar immediately called for a voice vote on the motion and ignored the Opposition MPs call to allow Lim to at least defend himself before making a decision on the motion.

"This is a motion. It should be debated or at least the person named should at least be given a chance to defend himself," Anthony Loke (DAP-Seremban) said.

Similarly, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (DAP-Bagan), Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (Amanah-Sepang), Tian Chua (PKR-Batu), Sivarasa Rasiah (PKR-Subang), Kasthoori Patto (DAP-Batu Kawan) and Nurul Izzah Anwar (PKR-Lembah Pantai) all pressured Pandikar to be fair and follow procedure.

The ruckus started when Pandikar refused to respond to questions against the redelienation motion prior to it being tabled earlier.

Pandikar cited a recent Federal Court decision, which ruled that the courts have no jurisdiction in matters related to redelineation as only Parliament has the power to decide on the matter.

"If (the redelineation) report is tabled in Dewan Rakyat, it is the responsibility of Dewan Rakyat to pass or reject the motion. Not the courts," he said.

A war of words followed where MPs hurled insults and harsh words at each other.

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) made personal attacks when he called Lim a "Chinese communist" and insulted Mohamed Hanipa who uses a walking stick to aid him.

Nurul Izzah urged Pandikar to also take action against Abdul Azeez for insulting and making such remarks.

"You have to be fair Tan Sri. Please take action against Baling who called Gelang Patah a communist and insulted Sepang. Shame on you Baling, shame on you!" she said.

Pandikar however, ignored them all and decided that his decision to eject and suspend Lim would take immediate effect.

However, checks by theSun showed Lim had remained in the Dewan throughout the time, when the Dewan resumed and also after the lunch break.