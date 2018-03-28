Wed, Mar 28, 2018

Parliament adjourned after ruckus

Posted on 28 March 2018
Last updated on 28 March 2018 - 01:16pm

Karen Arukesamy
KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat is adjourned temporarily following a ruckus when the Speaker refused to respond to questions raised against the redelienation motion.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia ejected Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang from the Dewan for defying his order to sit down.

A war of words followed between both sides of the divide, where MPs hurled personal attacks.

Pandikar has ordered Lim to leave the Dewan, failing which he will call the police to remove him from his seat.

