Restaurant manager claims trial spreading obscene material

KUALA TERENGGANU: A restaurant manager claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to three charges of circulating obscene material through social media to shame a woman.

On the first charge, Muhammad Khairul Abidin Abdul Rahim, 34, allegedly sent indecent content through 'webpress' on June 6, 2015, which was read at a house in Chendering near here, at 3pm on Aug 3, 2015.

On the second and third charges, he allegedly committed similar offences on July 4 and July 7, 2015 using the blogspot application, which was read at the same location and date.

Judge Mohd Haldar Abdul Aziz set RM30,000 as bail with one surety and April 15 for next mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria represented the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission while the accused was represented by counsel Muhammad Zulfaqar Al Basysyar Saharuddin. — Bernama