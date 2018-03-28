Sitting resumes, Najib tables redelineation report (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Sitting at the Dewan Rakyat has resumed after it was adjourned temporarily following a ruckus today.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia called for a recess after a ruckus following his refusal to respond to questions raised against the redelienation motion.

Lim Kit Siang (DAP-Gelang Patah) had questioned the speaker on the justifications to impose an embargo on the redelineation report.

A war of words followed between both sides of the political divide, where MPs hurled personal attacks.

The Speaker asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to proceed with the tabling of the redelineation report.

The Election Commission (EC)'s report, which comprises three volumes on the redelineation covering 132,000 sq ft of the states and Federal Territories, were distributed to MPs on March 22 and was embargoed till it was tabled today.

Najib said the last time a redelineation was done was in 2003, where the electoral divisions were used for three general elections, namely GE11 in 2004, GE12 in 2008 and GE13 in 2013.

"In view that eight years has passed, thus the EC conducted a review on the electoral boundaries in the areas in the federal and states this time as provided under Section 2 of Article 113 of the Federal Constitution," he said.

Najib said there is a 36% increased in the total number of voters, that is about three million people registered to as voters in recent years.

"The review of the redelineation this time was done using the electoral roll gazetted on May 13, 2016 and 6 Sept 6, 2016, where a total of 11,379,352 voters registered in the states.

"If compared to the delineation done in 2003, the EC used the electoral roll gazetted on Dec 27, 2001, with a total of 8,347,107 registered voters," he said.