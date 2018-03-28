Talks on trading link with Singapore Exchange focusing on infrastructure : Bursa Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Talks are ongoing for the establishment of a trading link between Bursa Malaysia Bhd and Singapore Exchange (SGX), with a focus on infrastructure.

"Currently the focus seems to be on the infrastructure, how do you connect. All said and done (if)the current infrastructure is something we can actually improve on or do we build a new bridge. That is the conversation we should be having and I think the team is now talking to each other," CEO of Bursa Malaysia Bhd, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said after its AGM and EGM today.

"On a policy level, I think the Securities Commission (SC) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have already got some conversations. Next I think (it will be) on an operators level Bursa Malaysia and SGX detailing out how this thing will pan out," he added.

Last month, the SC and the MAS announced that both the stock exchanges of countries will work together to establish a bilateral stock connect possibly by year end.