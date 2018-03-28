Unixx lubricants make M’sian debut

SINGAPORE-based lubricant specialist, Contix Asia Pte Ltd, today officially introduced its range of specially formulated Unixx-branded engine oils “with a commitment to providing consistently high quality engineered performance at competitive prices”.

The company says that its engine oils – which entered the Malaysian market in late December last year – use only the highest quality basestocks and are produced at ISO-certified facilities in Singapore and Thailand.

Contix Malaysia regional sales and general manager, Tan Kok Hwee, said: “Unixx engine oils are designed to enhance the overall performance of the car and meet the highest API and ACEA standards as well as various OEM specifications, emissions and energy standards. Unixx products are tested after each production run for consistency in quality and we are confident that Unixx is an ideal product for the driving conditions in Malaysia, providing good shear stability and cleaner engines. The result is a more responsive engine and a smoother drive.”

The launch of Unixx engine oils coincided with the company’s involvement in the upcoming Thailand Super Series which will be held at Sepang International Circuit this coming weekend to April 1.

Tan shared that Contix Asia Pte Ltd is collaborating with the Unixx TR Motorsports Race Team. “Unixx has been tried, tested and most importantly, proven in a variety of cars participating in track racing, endurance, drag, drift and other race events in the region. These engines perform under extreme conditions protected by Unixx and we are committed to constantly improve our formulations and develop specialty grades of automotive engine oils, including our much-anticipated Racing Formula 5w50.”

Contix Asia is in its third year as the official sponsor of Unixx TR Motorsports Race Team. Unixx also actively supports various local street racing events – as main event sponsor of GXP in Thailand and sponsor of the Unixx JMS Tuner Motorsport, racing in the Malaysian Speed Festival circuit.

Contix Asia managing director, Justin Chen, said: “We are constantly developing our range of proprietary products and will expand our range of products in Malaysia to include our Unixx Racing Formula engines oils. These oils are formulated with Polyalphaolefins (PAO) and come in a range of viscosities. We also have a specially formulated 5w50 fully synthetic oil for cars operating under extreme conditions like racing. For now, we will bring in our more popular range of oils which includes our fully synthetic Unixx Professional Formula 5W-40 engine oil, a synthetic blend Unixx Performance Formula 10W-40 engine oil, a 10w-30 and 15W-40 diesel engine oil.”

Unixx also produces a range of industrial lubricants which is available in China, Thailand and Myanmar.