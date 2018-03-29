5,000 Orang Asli children pursue tertiary education in 2010-2017

KUALA LUMPUR: About 5,000 Orang Asli children pursued tertiary education in public institutions between 2010 and 2017, the Senate was told today.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said during this period, 53 Orang Asli students entered the Teachers Training Institutes.

He added that the ministry was in the midst of drawing up a new programme with the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) which would enable the community to remain competitive while stressing the importance of family values.

"The ministry will focus on developing the Orang Asli community. This is to ensure that they are not left behind in education," he said when replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid on the efforts by JAKOA to empower Orang Asli youths. — Bernama