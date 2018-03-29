Air Itam rep unsure where he’ll contest

GEORGE TOWN: Despite his track record after rising as a political greenhorn since 2008, two-term Air Itam assemblyman Wong Hon Wai is still unsure as to whether he will be defending the state seat for the third time in the 14th general election.

In a press conference at his service centre in Air Itam today, the political secretary to Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said he has yet to know whether he would be fielded in the same battleground.

"I can't say anything for now as everything is decided by the party leadership," the former lawyer and engineer by profession told reporters after distributing his report card of service booklet today.