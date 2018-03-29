Bringing back the nostalgia

FANS of Hong Kong legendary superstars Kenny Bee and Teresa Carpio can expect a spectacular live performance when the duo take to the stage at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting on April 14 starting at 8.30pm.

The veteran singers are expected to lead their audience down memory lane of the golden era of Cantopop as they perform their many classic hits from the 70s and the 80s, and beyond.

The Kenny Bee & Teresa Carpio Live in Genting 2018 concert is yet another collaboration between the two artistes – they have in the past performed together along with other renowned stars.

Bee, whose real name is Chung Chun-to, is best known for his time as one of the lead singers together with Alan Tam of the hugely-popular 70s band, The Wynners.

He also made a name for himself in the world of acting, starring in a number of films both in Taiwan and Hong Kong, while remaining active as a solo artiste in the Hong Kong entertainment scene for the past three decades.

Bee has always been a performer, having started out in his career as a singer and saxophonist in the Hong Kong nightclub circuit, fronting a band called The Sergeant Majors.

A productive singer-songwriter, he has released over 50 studio and compilation albums, showcasing his versatility for songs in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English.

Renowned for his distinct, husky voice, Bee takes pride in the fact that he can both sing and play multiple musical instruments.

In the early days, he was often seen on stage with a saxophone or keyboard; nowadays, he brings along a guitar.

The 80s marked the peak of his popularity; four of his studio albums went gold, and two went platinum.

During this era, his biggest hits were Let Everything Be Gone with the Wind, If We Were Meant to Be, and A Romance.

He also made an impact in December 2006 when he released his Cantonese solo album, Escape, backed by his new band, Black Tea.

Then in 2008, he performed a series of solo concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum, as well as in Singapore and Macau.

Bee’s love for music even saw him going beyond singing and playing instruments – he recently partnered with violin luthier Scott Cao to design a line of classical guitars, Bonstar.

For her part, Carpio is still remembered for her popularity in the 70s and 80s when she featured prominently as a singer and actress, and is well known for her English and Cantonese hits like Still Remember That Time, Why Give Up, and True Love.

Carpio was born into a musical family. Her grandfather was a concert violinist and jazz guitarist, while her father was a jazz drummer.

She discovered fame in singing at the tender age of six, when she won Hong Kong’s first Amateur Talent Quest in 1963.

The eldest of five children, she began her singing career in Tahiti, where her father was working.

In the years that followed, she went to Japan for a year, and was sponsored by producer-actor Shintaro Katsu. It was in Japan that she released her first single, Ainoko Mary, in 1971.

When she returned to Hong Kong, she lit up the nightclub circuit, performing in places like Danshaku, and Hyatt Hotel’s Chin Chin Bar – until EMI offered her a recording deal.

For several years from 1975, Carpio even had her own TV variety show in Hong Kong, performing solo and with several of her siblings.

She also released six gold albums in English, featuring cover versions of western hits, and one included performances with George Lam.

Carpio has also performed in many countries, including Australia, the United States, Canada, Thailand, and Singapore.

And when Cantopop became a popular trend, Carpio started recording in that dialect as well, holding her own against fellow Cantopop stars like the late Anita Mui.

Later in her career, she went into acting, appearing in a number of films. She also went into live musical theatre, taking the lead role in the 1979 production of City of Broken Promises.

For more on their upcoming concert, visit the Resorts World Genting website.