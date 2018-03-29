Businessman shot twice in assassination attempt

KAJANG: A businessman cheated death when a gunman confronted him and fired three gunshots at the Taming Jaya industrial estate here on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old businessman who suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and chest was warded at a private hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Hours after the shooting, police arrested a 34-year-old man to assist in the investigations.

It is learnt that the victim who runs a business in health supplements had stepped out of his office for dinner with a staff at about 7.45pm when the attack occurred.

As the duo entered a car, a motorcyclist who is believed to have been in waiting sped towards the businessman before whipping out a handgun and opening fire.

The lone gunman who was clad in a dark-coloured jacket and wore a helmet fled the scene soon after and the victim was rushed to a private hospital.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said yesterday that police were alerted to the case by the staff of a private hospital at about 8.30pm.

He said based on the spent ammunition shells found at the scene, it is believed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol was used by the gunman.

He said investigations are ongoing and the motive of the attack is being investigated.

Police urged those with information on the case to contact investigations officer ASP S.Vekram at 019-4737108.