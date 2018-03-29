EC redelineation report gazetted after Agong’s consent

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report has been gazetted into law today, just a day after it was passed in parliament.

The Federal Government Gazette was published on the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) official website, with the document cited as the Federal Constitution (Delimitation of Constituencies) (States of Malaya) Order 2018.

It noted that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had given his consent and that the order comes into effect today (March 29).

The notice also said the Agong has ordered that the recommendations contained in the EC's report dated March 6, 2018, shall have effect from the date of the coming into operation of the Order.

The document was signed by Secretary to the Cabinet Tan Sri Ali Hamsa.

The Dewan Rakyat passed the redelienation of electoral boundaries with a bloc-vote of 129 against 80 on Wednesday, the same day it was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, amid protest and backlash from the opposition.

The motion was passed after 14 MPs from both sides debated for 10 minutes each on the EC's report, which saw 98 parliamentary seats affected by the redelineation.

The last time the country saw the redrawing of electoral boundaries was in 2003. The Federal Constitution, however, states that a review is necessary at least once every eight years.