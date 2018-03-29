Female pickpocket strips naked in bid to escape punishment (Video)

Posted on 29 March 2018 - 10:59am Last updated on 29 March 2018 - 11:06am

A FEMALE pickpocket thought she could escape punishment by stripping naked, but naked justice was duly served.

The woman was caught pickpocketing at a bus stop in Hunan’s Shaoyang city on Wednesday. She stripped down to her birthday suit.

A male police officer arrived on the scene, but couldn’t take action as she dared him to lay a finger on her.

An elder helped to restore the thief’s modesty by putting some clothes on her. Tow female police officers took over their male counterpart and arrested the thief.

Watch the video here:

