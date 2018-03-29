- Local
Fined for impersonating doctor
Posted on 29 March 2018 - 08:24pm
Last updated on 29 March 2018 - 09:26pm
JOHOR BARU: A woman was fined RM1,500 in the magistrate's court here today for impersonating a doctor.
Logeswary Sundrasekaran (pix), 32, pleaded guilty to impersonating a doctor at Policlinic Family Healthcare & Aesthetic, at No 17, Jalan Masai Jaya, Plentong, on March 7.
She was charged under Section 33 (1) (a) of Medical Art 1971, read together with Section 35 of Penal Code.
It carries a maximum fine RM2,000 for the first offence, not more than RM5,000 fine or jail up to two years or both for repeated offences.
Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Jalil Salam Muhamad prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.