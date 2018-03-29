GST review, more tax relief in BN manifesto?

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) may review the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and introduce more income tax relief as part of its 14th general election manifesto.

Quoting unnamed sources, The Malaysian Insight today reported that the review of GST could see the removal of the standardised 6% rate across all goods and services.

In its place, a system that charges differing rates for different segments, the report said.

It added that BN is also looking at exempting several services from GST, such as utilities, housing, public transportation and education.

BN is also said to be looking at increasing the individual tax relief from RM9,000 to RM12,000. Also in its bag of goodies is an increase in tax relief for medical treatment, special needs and care expenses for parents from RM5,000 to a maximum RM10,000.