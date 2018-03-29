MCA to hold public forum in DAP's Bagan stronghold on Friday

Posted on 29 March 2018 - 06:16pm Last updated on 29 March 2018 - 09:31pm

GEORGE TOWN: MCA will hold a public forum on the controversial undersea tunnel project in DAP's fortress of Bagan on Friday.

Penang MCA chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng told theSun an estimated 2,000 people, mainly constituents in the area are expected to attend the forum.

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, state MCA organising secretary Dr Tan Chuan Hong and other Barisan Nasional (BN) component party leaders are expected to attend.

Wee is scheduled to provide facts and figures on the details of the tunnel project to the Penangites, specifically to people in the constituency.

A war of words had erupted between Penang Chief Minister and Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng and Wee after the latter had challenged him to a public debate in relation to the ongoing issue.

Lim had hit out at the second man in MCA by stating he would only debate with party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Meanwhile, Sungai Puyu assemblyman Phee Boon Poh told theSun that he had no qualms about the planned forum.

"Let the people especially those residing in Bagan to judge, " he said.

Sungai Puyu is one of the three state seats under the Bagan parliamentary constituency.

The other two seats are Bagan Jermal and Bagan Dalam.