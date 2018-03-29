MGT programme to nurture over 5,000 global M'sian leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today launched the Malaysia Global Talent (MGT) programme aimed to nurture 5,500 global Malaysian leaders by the year 2022.

The Prime Minister said in phase one, the MGT would gather 12 top multinational corporations (MNCs) and 10 public universities with the singular goal of creating leaders of the future.

He said this would soon be further extended to more MNCs and universities.

"Through a series of initiatives including knowledge transfer, secondments, internships, mentorships, and public lectures by the CEOs of global MNCs, the MGT aims to create opportunities for young Malaysian talents to gain Global best practices and skills.

"This will help nurture and inspire the leaders of the new economy that we are building here in Malaysia," he said in his keynote address at InvestKL annual ministerial event 2018, here today.

Also present were Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh and InvestKL chairman Datuk Seri Micheal Yam.

Najib said the MGT programme would also drive the set-up of multiple world-class Centres of Excellence as a collaborative venture between industry and academia.

"l have every confidence that MGT, initiated by lnvestKL, managed together with Talentcorp, and supported by the Ministry of Higher Education, will be a huge success and an inspiration for similar collaborations," he said.

Najib said with over 45 institutions of higher learning in Kuala Lumpur alone, MNCs have access to a highly educated workforce.

"We have an advanced infrastructure, and are close to a number of emerging and developed markets," he said.

He added that the city was also accessible via increasingly integrated public transport such as MRT, the extensions of the existing LRT lines, and the proposed high-speed train link between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) in a statement said the MGT programme would focus on three talent groups namely MGT Young Executive, Senior Executive and Apprenticeship programme.

It said among the participating MNCs are Schlumberger, Linde, Honeywell, IBM and Cargill with universities such as University of Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Heriot-Watt University. — Bernama