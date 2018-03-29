More to desire from HTC

HTC recently unveiled two new phones in its affordable Desire line, the HTC Desire 12 (right) and HTC Desire 12+ (far right).

Offering similar experiences in two different packages, the 5.5in HTC Desire 12, and 6in HTC Desire 12+, are both slim and comfortable to hold, with a 2:1 ratio edge-to-edge screens.

The long display ratio has been a standard and a staple feature of most smartphones today. Here HTC touts a bigger viewing area in a display form that can be operated with a single hand.

Cameras on HTC phones are often underrated. On both the HTC Desire 12 and HTC Desire 12+, the Taiwanese phone maker has fitted the device with a 13MP main camera with fast-focusing via Phase Detection Autofocus.

Additionally, the HTC Desire 12+ will also have a secondary main camera, a 2MP sensor for creating photos with artificial selective focusing, also known as background blur, or bokeh.

Making another appearance on an HTC phone is the HTC Sense Companion.

The intelligent assistant will make an effort to make its user’s life easier, with Smart Alarms which respond to your calendar and schedule, ensuring that you will always be connected with enough battery power to spare.

Last but not least, HTC smartphones are known for their jewel-like beauty.

As a tribute to the U11 series’ exquisite Liquid Surface, the HTC Desire 12 and HTC Desire 12+ incorporate a durable acrylic glass back surface with a new, streamlined look.

The HTC Desire 12 and HTC Desire 12+ will be available in two colours, warm silver and cool black, this month. No official price has been announced.