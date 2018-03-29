Socso detects 48 false claims by syndicates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has detected 48 cases of syndicate frauds claiming compensation benefits for permanent disability, involving losses of RM2.4 million.

Its chief executive, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the total in the form of a monthly pension could reach up to RM30 million if paid continuously.

He said, from the total, 22 cases had been reported to the police for legal action, while reports on the remaining cases would be submitted in phases.

"The reported cases involve the chairman of a welfare body and 10 other suspects who falsified documents and tricked others to act as applicants during medical checks conducted.

"The suspects have all been brought to court. We view seriously this matter and will ensure that irresponsible parties are brought to justice," he said during a press on Socso fraud claim activities here today.

Mohammed Azman said that Socso would not tolerate the fraudulent activities of middlemen or those working behind the names of welfare associations, institutions or non-governmental organisations.

"The services in Socso are offered for free to the public. Thus, they need not have to use a third party as a mediator.

"Those who have been scammed or manipulated by middlemen are urged to report the incident to Socso to eradicate the crime," he said.

Mohammed Azman added that Socso also worked together with the police force and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in intensifying investigations to address the issue. — Bernama