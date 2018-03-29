Unemployed man charged in heart-lung machine case

Posted on 29 March 2018 - 09:22pm Last updated on 29 March 2018 - 09:36pm

PETALING JAYA: A self-employed man was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with cheating a man of more than RM60,000 over a non-existent project to supply a heart-lung machine and white papers.

Syazwan Mohd Zaini, 27, however, pleaded not guilty to dishonestly inducing Muhammad Hamdan Omar, 27, to hand over RM60,145 in cash as an investment in the purported project to supply a heart-lung machine to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital and white papers to Universiti Kuala Lumpur.

He allegedly committed the offence at 16-G, Jalan Teknologi 3/6C, Taman Sains Selangor, Kota Damansara here between March 25 and Oct 3 last year.

Magistrate Salamiah Salleh allowed him bail at RM4,500 in one surety and fixed April 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mary Phoon Keat Mee appeared for the prosecution while counsel Mohd Syazwan Mohd Hassan represented the accused. — Bernama