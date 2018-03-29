We don't need the Anti-Fake News Act: Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has vowed to repeal the Anti-Fake News Act 2018 if the bill is passed should the opposition come into power in the forthcoming 14th General Election (GE14).

With the bill all but confirmed to be passed when parliament reconvenes for the current seating next week, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) president said revoking it would be the opposition's priority and responsibility to the rakyat.

"I would like to stress in this Dewan that it is our responsibility in PH, that as soon as we gain power in the coming GE14, god willing, we will repeal this act if it is passed," she told the Dewan Rakyat during the debate on the tabling of the bill.

Wan Azizah, who is also Permatang Pauh MP, said the passing of the bill would further suppress the voice of the rakyat, especially so close to the elections.

She also questioned the need for another act to curb fake news, with other acts like the Sedition Act, Communications and Multimedia Act and the Printing Presses and Publications Act already in existence.

"Aren't all of these acts sufficient? Why do you need to add another one? Is the government admitting that all these existing acts have weaknesses that you need to gazette a new one?" she questioned.

Meanwhile, Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali (BN - Bagan Serai) raised questions over the opposition's resolution in rejecting the bill, adding that there was no need for them to fear the law if they had no intention to propagate fake news.

"Why need to be scared? If you speak the truth and spread the truth, there is no need to be scared. Don't say that it is a draconian law," he added.

Noor Azmi said certain lies were purposely made by irresponsible parties to taint the image of the government, as evident at the conclusion of the 13th General Election.

"There were stories of 40,000 Bangladeshi voters and blackouts. Is this true or false? These were maliciously intended statements to cause confusion among the rakyat and caused hatred towards the government," he said.