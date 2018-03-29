We'll question rally organisers: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Organisers of the rally against the redelineation bill held outside Parliament this week will be called up according to the nation's top cop Tan Sri Mohammad Fuzi Harun.

Although the Inspector-General of Police informed that there have been no arrests yet, police are going to call the organisers of the rally to record their statements.

"We will take action under the peaceful assembly act as the rally is deemed illegal," he told the media after attending a Perkep event held at the Putra World Trade Centre on Thursday.

The IGP had warned that Police will take stern action against those taking part in the planned protest outside the Parliament building on Wednesday.

He said under the Peaceful Assembly Act (APA) 2012, the police are authorised to act against those taking part in an assembly without a permit.

Some 300 protestors marched from the National Monument to Parliament on Wednesday to submit a memorandum on the Election Commission's (EC) redeli­neation report to the Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

However, only 10 representatives, including Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah and current acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari, were allowed to see the speaker's private secretary Jaafar Mat Zin outside the Parliament building.

Earlier, tension brewed as participants tried to break through a police barricade in an attempt to march towards parliament.

The participants, who began gathering at Tugu Negara around 8am, wanted to submit a memorandum against the Election Commission's (EC) redeli­neation report to Pandikar.

The situation became tense when the crowd, together with Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and several opposition leaders, started marching but was stopped by some 30 police personnel, leading to a shouting match.

The crowd eventually outnumbered the police and made their way to Jalan Parlimen, before being stopped again by another police barricade comprising the Light Strike Force (LSF).

The crowd eventually gathered just outside the parliament compound as over 50 police officers guarded the gate.

Under PAA, organisers must submit a 10-day advance notice to the police prior to the planned gathering.