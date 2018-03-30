Almost RM1b allocated for development of Tamil schools: Kamalanathan

PUTRAJAYA: The Government has allocated almost RM1 billion for the development of Tamil schools in the country, according to Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

He said this reflected Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's commitment and concern in uplifting the image and infrastructure of 524 National Type Tamil Schools (SJKT) in Malaysia.

"The funds have been utilised to repair school buildings, purchase equipment and for the construction of additional blocks, thereby creating a conducive learning environment for students," he told a press conference here today, in conjunction with the second phase of the distribution of the special allocation for SJKTs.

Regarding the special allocation for the second phase, Kamalanathan said the remaining RM25 million would be distributed to 284 SJKTs, that is to 251 in the government-aided schools category and 33 government schools category from April, to assist the schools in implementing the school improvement process, wiring and maintenance of infrastructure.

In the first phase, he said the RM25 million allocation was fully distributed to 157 SJKTs in the government school category in October.

He said the first phase of the funding was part of a RM50 million provision, allocated for the year in Budget 2017 tabled by the Prime Minister.

Kamalanathan said the second phase of the special allocation would be handed over to schools as well as a letter of acceptance for the construction of the 530th SJKT on April 2.

"This is a promise by the Barisan Nasional government during the 13th general election in which the Prime Minister promised six new schools will be built," he said.

The six schools are SJKT Paya Besar and SJKT Taman Keladi in Kedah; SJKT Heawood, Sungai Siput (U) in Perak and three in Selangor namely SJKT Taman Sentosa, Klang; SJKT Bandar Mahkota, Hulu Langat and SJKT Taman PJS1, Petaling Jaya.

Kamalanthan said the Prime Minister had also approved an additional RM50 million in Budget 2018 which would be distributed to over 80 SJKTs, which still have not received the funds, in April or May. — Bernama