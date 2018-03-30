BCorp unit wins Rolls-Royce Global Dealer of the Year award

LONDON: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, owned by H. R. Owen, has been awarded the most prestigious title of Global Dealer of the Year at the Rolls-Royce World Dealer Conference held at Goodwood.

Founded in 1932, the Berjaya Corporation became its majority shareholder after paying £43.2 million (around RM224 million at the time) for the takeover in 2013, according to Influence Associates.

The award, open to all Rolls-Royce dealers around the world, is awarded on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across the entire business and not just car sales. It is measured by Rolls-Royce headquarters continuously throughout the year.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London exceeded 100% in all areas, a phenomenal achievement that saw them secure the main award of Global Dealer of the Year.

Dealer KPIs are measured and monitored by Rolls-Royce across all business disciplines including sales, service, marketing and parts supply.

This most recent award strengthens H. R. Owen's position as one of the leading luxury and supercar dealer groups in the world, adding to the list of award-winning dealerships that include Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Its brand director Claus Andersen said: "It's a true honour to be recognised as the best Rolls-Royce dealer in the world. I am immensely proud of every single member of the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London team. To achieve over 100% in every element of our KPIs shows the dedication, passion and commitment we have towards the brand, our customers and the role we play within the business."

H. R. Owen chief executive officer added: "I would like to congratulate Claus Andersen and his team for their immense dedication to the Rolls-Royce brand and the H. R. Owen ethos of excellence in every aspect of customer service. I would also like to thank Tan Sri Vincent Tan (Berjaya Corporation founder and executive chairman) and the H. R. Owen board of directors for their support. It is their vision that serves as our inspiration and motivation, so we share this success with them.

"None of this would be possible without a strong team behind us. This award, acknowledging our efforts over the course of 2017, is something that all the staff at H. R. Owen should be immensely proud of."

"Our success in becoming the No. 1 Dealer in the World is also the result of the strong relationship that we have with the chief executive officer of Rolls Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

"Torsten and his team at Goodwood have supported us in every aspect of our business and he brings out the best in us."