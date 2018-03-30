Bill to protect media from being victim of fake news: Liow

PUTRAJAYA: The Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 when passed will not affect press freedom in the country and will also protect the media from being victim of fake news, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Liow, who is also MCA president, said the bill was aimed at curbing dissemination of inaccurate news and protect the people's interest from manipulated content.

"The Anti-Fake News Bill is to protect the Rakyat (people). It is neither for political revenge nor manipulation as this will be covered by other laws.

"There is no attempt to suppress press freedom. I don't think the press should be worried about fake news. They are just merely reporting what is happening. Action will only be taken against those who say something (fake) or spread fake news, not the press," he said at a press conference after attending the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Driving Institute Association (Pima) here today.

The anti-fake news bill was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat for first reading on March 26 and second reading yesterday.

The proposed act aims to protect the public from the rapid spread of fake news while ensuring respect for the right of freedom of speech and expression under the Federal Constitution.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said two changes would be made to the bill before it is passed, including the reduction of jail time for creating and spreading fake news from 10 years to six years.

The other change was a proposal to replace the word "knowingly" in clause four with "maliciously" after hearing from various parties, including lawmakers.

On the seat issue for the 14th General Election, the MCA president said that it was almost finalised.

"Towards the last few seats … we going to finalise it," he said. — AFP