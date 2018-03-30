Carlsberg chairman to step down after Apr 12 AGM

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Lim Say Chong will step down as Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd's chairman after the group's AGM on April 12, while independent non-executive director Datuk Toh Ah Wah will take over the reins.

The group said in a Bursa Malaysia filing that following the appointment, Toh will also take on the position of chairman of the remuneration committee and chairman of the nomination committee from Lim.

"It has been a privilege for me to be part of the transformation journey of the group, especially the product innovations launched in the recent years namely Carlsberg Smooth Draught, Somersby cider, Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc and Connors' Stout Porter. I am pleased that it is to Datuk Toh that I am handing over the chairmanship, (as) he has vast experience and a sound understanding of consumer businesses, not only in Malaysia but also in the Asia Pacific region. This makes him the ideal candidate to bring the group to greater success," said Lim, who has served the group for 15 years.

Carlsberg shares gained 0.11% to close at RM18.88 with 432,100 shares traded.