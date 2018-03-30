A complete switch to driver curriculum e-book by 2020

PUTRAJAYA: The usage of e-book on driver education curriculum (KPP) at driving institutes will be fully implemented by 2020, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He said in the transition period, driving students could choose to learn from physical book or online.

Liow said e-book would be fully implemented when the contract with Percetakan Nasional Malaysia Bhd to print the manual expired in 2020.

"With e-book curriculum, learners can download online using ID or code provided by the driving institute," he said in a media conference after opening the annual general meeting of Malaysian Driving Institutes Association (PIMA) and Koperasi Institut Memandu Malaysia Berhad here today.

Meanwhile, Liow said the programme on grading driving institutes was created to ensure they were giving the best service and using technology in their driving training and test.

He also agreed with the proposal of PIMA to have a special team comprising representatives from police, Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to evaluate driving institutes.

On the One Community One JPJ (SKSJ) programme, Liow welcomed the involvement of driving institutes interested in assisting drivers and motorcycle riders especially those above 45-year-old in the rural areas to obtain Temporary (P) and Class B2 Driving Licence according to regulations.

"This is an effort of the government to raise public awareness on the importance of holding a driving licence and adhering to regulations on safety to reduce the rate of road accidents," he said.

Under the SKSJ programme, Liow said members of the public needed only to pay RM199 compared to RM350 to RM500 per person. — Bernama