Dancing in the dark

IN CONJUNCTION with Earth Hour on March 24, Sunway Lagoon held its first Earth Hour Blackout Fest, a unique take on the international annual event.

The night of entertainment at the Surf Beach was held to spread the message of peace and energy conservation, in line with the global Earth Hour campaign.

Celebrations began at 7pm, with invited guests playing games such as the 4-D Twister, and Giant Jenga.

Those who were up for a challenge also rode the FlowRider, or took up the Gladiator Challenge.

There was also the Dome Bouncy House, for those who just wanted to relive their childhood and jump around.

In addition to the fun activities, the theme park also opened up a food corner where visitors could get their hands on food and drinks from Cubes Pizza, Starbucks, Nathan’s Famous, and Burger King.

Also available were a selection of local flavours, including char kuey teow, roti canai, roti John, fresh coconut water, teh tarik, and more.

When the clock struck 8.30pm, Earth Hour began in earnest as all the lights were switched off.

The Surf Beach then glowed amber as guests lit their specially-prepared candles to provide the only illumination they would have for the next 60 minutes.

During that hour, guests were treated to live performances by three local acts – The Impatient Sisters, V5, and RazQa.

Each group entertained the crowd with three songs, which included originals and covers of hit songs.

The night was then set ablaze with the amazing Thumbuakar Fire Performance.

The trained fire-eaters brought on the heat and energy, putting on a show the likes of which had never before been seen at the Surf Beach.

The night concluded with a performance of Sunway Lagoon’s original choreographed production, The Tale of Mount Berapi, telling the story of a girl with magical powers who went on a quest to find an enchanted lava stone located on an isolated island.

Sunway Lagoon also took the opportunity to announce its next fun family event, the Aqua Run 2, for those aged 10 and older.

The run, which will take place on April 22 from 6am to 10am, will see participants taking on challenges placed at 12 fun zones around the Lagoon, along a 3.5km run circuit.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt, a medal, a waterpouch, and complimentary entry to the park.

Participation tickets for the Aqua Run 2 are already on sale at RM150 each for individual MyKad holders, RM260 for two MyKad holders signing up together, RM70 each for Sunway Lagoon Passport holders, and RM200 each for non-MyKad holders.

For more, visit the Sunway Lagoon website.