Factory worker fined for possessing pornographic material

IPOH: A man was fined RM7,000, in default 12 months jail, by the magistrate's court here today for possession of pornographic videos and images on his mobile phone, two years ago.

Magistrate Siti Hafiza Jaafar handed the sentence down on K. K. Ravi, 34, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at Hotel Bajet Ipoh in September 2016.

He was charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of three years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras asked for a deterrent sentence in view of the seriousness and nature of the offence.

In mitigation, counsel Chiang Mei Wan from the National Legal Aid Foundation said the accused was a first-time offender and had promised not to commit the act again. — Bernama