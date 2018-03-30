Four factory workers affected by ammonia gas leak

SHAH ALAM: Leaking ammonia gas at a food-processing factory in Klang today caused four workers to suffer from breathing difficulties, which led to three of them having to be rushed to a hospital, according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

Its chief of operations, Alimaddia Bukri, said in a statement the gas leaked from a 1,000-litre-capacity tank at about 10am. 21 firefighters from the Kapar Fire and Rescue Station responded to a distress call at 10.14am, finding one female and three male workers suffering from breathing difficulties.

They were attended to on site by a medical team, he said, adding that a Hazmat (hazardous materials) team had rushed there from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station.

He said three of the workers, two males and the female, were rushed to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for further treatment and that their condition was stable.

"The clean-up process is ongoing," he added. — Bernama