Fruit consumption among Malaysians dwindling: Fama

MALACCA: Malaysians are eating fewer fruits and the young people do not even know the kind of fruits and vegetables available in the country, according to the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama).

Fama Malacca director Che Samudin (rpt) Samudin Hassan said the people only eat 63 kg of fruits per capita annually or about five kg monthly.

"This is eight times less than the annual 400 kg per capita of consumption recommended by the World Health Organisation," he said, adding that Fama was intensifying the campaign to encourage people to eat more local fruits and vegetables.

"Most importantly, parents play an important role in ensuring that their children eat enough fruits and vegetables," he said to reporters today after launching a Malacca-level campaign promoting the consumption of more local fruits and vegetables.

The campaign covers over 1,500 pupils and students in 314 schools in the state.

Che Samudin said the 'eat local fruits' campaign was an annual event of the Malacca Fama and State Education Department.

He said the Malacca Fama targets to sell fresh fruits to the tune of RM6 million through 30 outlets in the state this year, compared to RM5 million through 28 outlets last year.

He also said that Malacca Fama would build a square for the sale of local fruits, especially seasonal fruits, in Taboh Naning, Alor Gajah, near here by the end of this year at a cost of RM500,000.

The square will have 10 entrepreneurs selling seasonal fruits such as the durian, mangosteen and rambutan. — Bernama