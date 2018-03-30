Government acts to replace old police HQ buildings: DPM

JOHOR BARU: Measures are being taken to replace the buildings of several police headquarters to ensure that all such premises are not more than 40 years old in 2021, according to Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said some of the buildings housing police headquarters are currently more than 53 years old. He was opening an extension building of the Johor police headquarters, here today.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin; Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed; Bukit Aman Strategic Resources and Technology Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd were also present at the event.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, inspected a guard-of-honour and attended a briefing on the Johor police management given by Mohd Khalil.

On the extension building that cost RM76.2 million, Ahmad Zahid said he hoped that it would boost the spirit of and motivate Johor police officers and personnel to implement their duties more diligently.

He also said that it was hoped that the wiring system at the Johor police headquarters could be improved immediately.

Ahmad Zahid said RM22 million had also been approved to upgrade the district police headquarters, police stations and lockups in the state as requested by the Johor Police chief.

RM1.6 million had been allocated to upgrade the lockups because the human rights of detainees had to be respected, he said, adding that the lockups should be up to the standard recommended by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and in accordance with international standards.

"I have instructed the Home Ministry secretary-general to implement this as soon as possible," he added.

On the preparations for the coming general election, Ahmad Zahid said he had instructed the Home Ministry secretary-general and Bukit Aman to pay 50% of the subsistence allowance to the police officers and personnel before they went to their assigned locations of duty for the general election.

The remaining 50% of the allowance should be paid after their return to base following the election, he added.

"The total allowance must be paid once their duty is completed, not one, two months or a year later as in the past," he stressed.

Ahmad Zahid performed Friday prayers at the Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil Mosque at the Johor police headquarters, along with police officers and other personnel. — Bernama