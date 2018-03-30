KKB bags contract from Petronas Carigali

PETALING JAYA: KKB Engineering Bhd's subsidiary OceanMight Sdn Bhd (OMSB) has been awarded a contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of wellhead platforms for D18 phase 2 project and D28 phase 1 project.

The contract duration is 21 months, in which nine months are for the work execution for D28 phase 1 project while another 12 months are the warranty period. The contract commenced in March 2018.

The scope for D28 phase 1 project will be engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, installation and commissioning. The detailed scope of works is specified in the contract document between OMSB and Petronas Carigali.

The contract is expected to contribute positively towards KKB's earnings and net assets for the duration of the contract.

At 2.35pm, its shares fell 3 sen or 3.2% to 92 sen on some 12,000 shares done.