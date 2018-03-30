Lim challenges Wee to contest in Bagan

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has challenged MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong to stand in the Bagan parliamentary seat for the coming general election.

"If Wee wants to debate with me about the proposed undersea tunnel project, he must come and stand in Bagan. After all, the tunnel goes through Bagan ... Bagan Ajam."

Wee is scheduled to speak on the controversial project at the Tan Si Eng Chuan Tong Association in Butterworth tonight.

Earlier, Wee had challenged Lim, who is the Bagan MP, to a debate on the matter.

Lim had previously said that he would only debate with MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai as he had done with Liow's predecessor Datuk Seri Dr Chua Soi Lek in 2012.

"It is not that I am afraid of debating Wee but I respect the party norms. The top leaders of each party should be debating each other. In the US presidential debates, it is one party's presidential nominee debating against another party's nominee. Or in Malaysia, it should be Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak versus Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Pakatan Harapan's prime ministerial nominee)."