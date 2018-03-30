- Local
May 24-25 inquest in case of student found hanged
Posted on 30 March 2018 - 02:00pm
GEORGE TOWN: The Coroner's Court here has set May 24-25 for the inquest into the death of Form Two student M. Vasanthapiriya who was found hanged after being accused of stealing her teacher's mobile phone.
Coroner Norsalha Hamzah fixed the date at the mention of the case today.
The inquest will be assisted by coordinating officer J.G Kameni while lawyer V. Parthipan will represent the teacher.
Parthipan said 30 witnesses were expected to testify.
Vasanthapiriya breathed her last at the Seberang Jaya Hospital Intensive Care Unit at 3.35 am on Feb 1 after she is believed to have hanged herself in a suicide attempt at her home. — Bernama