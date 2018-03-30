Narcotics Unit cop gets jail, fine for accepting bribe

KANGAR: A policeman was sentenced to 10 months' jail and fined RM10,000 by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of receiving a bribe of RM1,000 almost 11 years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Chan Jit Li sentenced Lance Corporal Shahrul Anuar Abdullah, 50, following an appeal by the prosecution against the decision of Kangar sessions court judge which acquitted the accused of the charge.

"The prosecution's appeal has merit," he said.

Chan also fixed a four-month jail sentence against the accused who served at the Kangar district police headquarters Narcotics Unit, in default of the fine and rejected the application for a stay of sentence.

Shahrul Anuar was accused of receiving a RM1,000 bribe from Mohamad Mustaqim Othman through a Maybank savings account, as an inducement to change urine samples of Mohamad Farzus Othman and Che Asri Che Nat who tested positive for drugs, on Nov 1, 2007, at 5.43pm at Maybank Berhad Kangar Branch, here.

The prosecution was handled by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor A. Hafiizh Abu Bakar and Mohd Alif Farhan Hassan while the accused was represented by lawyer Rahamathullah Baharudeen. — Bernama