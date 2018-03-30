PAS' chances not affected by review: Abdul Hadi

KUALA TERENGGANU: The review of electoral boundaries does not have much of an impact on PAS, according to its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said that PAS' chances of forming the government after the 14th General Election still remained bright because the younger voters preferred PAS.

"We will not be affected much … even though there is no increase in seats for us to field more candidates, we are placing higher hopes in the younger voters and expect an additional 30% support from them," he told reporters after a party function, here today.

The review of electoral boundaries by the Election Commission was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Wednesday and passed the same day after block voting following a two-hour debate. — Bernama