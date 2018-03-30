Ringgit ends marginally higher vs US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed marginally higher against the US dollar today as the greenback continued to retreat amid the low yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.8620/8650 against Thursday's close of 3.8660/8700.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields were moving lower due to the flight-to-quality hedge.

"Investors were in fear of further equity markets losses, primarily in the technology sector, following concerns over Facebook and other big tech companies' security issues emerging," he told Bernama.

Innes said the lower US yields had benefitted Malaysian Government Securities' (MGS) carry trade, as investors looked for yields in ringgit exposure.

Meanwhile, another dealer said firmer crude oil prices, where benchmark Brent crude oil was traded at US$69.34 per barrel as at 6.10pm today, also lent support to the ringgit performance.

However, the local unit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the yen to 3.6369/6404 from 3.6253/6294 on Thursday, slid against the Singapore dollar to 2.9476/9511 from 2.9473/9506 and depreciated against the euro to 4.7603/7659 from 4.7598/7663.

Vis-a-vis the pound, the ringgit was higher at 5.4246/4307 from yesterday's 5.4375/4443. — Bernama