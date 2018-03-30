The Weeknd releases surprise new album

Posted on 30 March 2018 - 06:34pm Last updated on 30 March 2018 - 07:00pm

WASHINGTON: The R&B sensation known as The Weeknd has released a new album, his label said Friday.

Republic Records announced the surprise drop of a six-track record entitled "My Dear Melancholy."

The profile of the Grammy-winning Toronto singer has quickly grown in the past few years, with hits such as "Can't Feel My Face" and "I Feel It Coming."

The Weeknd will be among headliners at this year's Coachella music festival, along with Beyonce and Eminem.

The new album is The Weeknd's first since he won a Grammy in 2017 for "Star Boy."

That record featured two Top 10 hits, the title track and "I Feel it Coming." — AFP