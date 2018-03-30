Yinson share price up after reporting 11.6% rise in Q4 earnings

Posted on 30 March 2018 - 11:59am Last updated on 30 March 2018 - 02:14pm

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd's share price rose 2.13% this morning after it saw an 11.6% rise in net profit to RM57.14 million for the fourth quarter ended Jan 31, 2018, compared with RM51.2 million in the previous corresponding period, supported by higher contribution from its offshore and marine segment and lower impairment loss on trade and other receivables.

At 11.47am, Yinson stood at RM3.84 on 836,500 shares done.

Its revenue soared 38.8% to RM257.39 million from RM185.47 million.

Yinson’s full-year net profit expanded 48.3% to RM292.18 million from RM197.05 million on the back of a 67.5% jump in revenue to RM910.16 million from RM543.26 million.