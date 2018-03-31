19,500 students targeted to attend Tuisyen Rakyat@KKLW this year

ALOR STAR: The Tuisyen Rakyat@KKLW introduced by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry has targeted 19,500 students nationwide to participate in the programme to enhance the performance of those sitting for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah and Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations this year.

Mara Education Foundation (MEF) chief executive officer, Zakaria Mat Sam said the target was based on encouraging response earlier, besides proving the students' success in mastering the subjects taught.

In this regard, the MEF which has been given the responsibility of conducting the programme is committed in ensuring that each student has access to the facilities provided to achieve outstanding results.

"Since the tuition programme was launched in 2016 nationwide, a total of 30,335 students have participated. Of that number, 12,989 participated in 2016 and the number increased to 17,346 in 2017.

"Due to the good response, we aim to increase participation to 19,500 this year, which will be conducted at 195 tuition centres nationwide so that many students can successfully enter the Mara Junior Science College and to higher education centres," Zakaria said in his speech at the launch of Tuisyen Rakyat@ KKLW at the Alor Star parliamentary constituency, here today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah inaugurated the programme in Kedah today, with more than 1,500 students set to attend this year.

Zakaria said to date, the programme had received good cooperation from all quarters, involving programme coordinators, namely the Puteri Umno division and agencies under the ministry including Kedah Regional Development Authority, Southeast Johor Development Authority and the Department of Orang Asli Development. — Bernama