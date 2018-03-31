24-hour-long operating ICQS can contain smuggling: Nur Jazlan

JOHOR BARU: The Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS), in Bukit Kayu Hitam, which is expected to operate for 24 hours next year, up from 12 hours currently, will help curb smuggling activities in the country.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said smuggling was a problem for the Malaysian Border Security Agency because smugglers, especially drug smugglers, were always using various tactics to bring drugs into the country.

"With the opening of the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS, which is expected to operate for 24 hours, enforcement can be further enhanced so that smuggling can be contained," he told reporters after launching the Pulai Parliamentary seat's 'Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat' Programme, here today.

In addition, Nur Jazlan said cooperation with Thailand in terms of enforcement activities would also be enhanced in the efforts of both governments to curb smuggling activities.

The Pulai Member of Parliament said this in response to the government's plan to increase enforcement activities to combat smuggling activities, following the arrest of two local men suspected of being involved in drug smuggling into the country four days ago.

On March 28, the two men were detained after the discovery of 700 kg of 'Ice' (methamphetamine) from a truck carrying pineapples and watermelons in Chumphon, southern Thailand.

Commenting on the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 presented in Dewan Rakyat recently, Nur Jazlan said the law was necessary in order to control the activities of certain parties.

He said the law was also important as it allowed the government to monitor the conduct of a handful of consumers responsible for spreading false news through online communications. — Bernama