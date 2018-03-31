Anti-Fake News law can create generation with first-class mentality

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, is seen capable of producing a generation with the first-class mentality.

Malaysian Muslim Consumer Association (PPIM) chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan said the bill could educate the public to share only true information, especially on social sites.

"Of late, many people want to be the first person to share information, so they forget to check the legitimacy of the news.

"The situation is aggravated by the fact that the news spread is not true, and it affected parties linked to the news," he told reporters at PPIM's friendly programme with the media here, today.

On Monday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tabled the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 aimed at curbing and establishing preventative measures on the dissemination of fake news.

The proposed Act also aims to protect the public from the rapid spread of fake news, and at the same time, ensure the right of freedom of speech and expression under the Federal Constitution is respected. — Bernama