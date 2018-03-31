Chinese support for BN getting stronger: Chong

SEREMBAN: The Chinese community's support for the Barisan Nasional (BN) is increasingly positive and getting stronger, says MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

He said the group was now aware that only the BN would be capable of providing them the best service, though the coalition was often being criticised and slandered by the opposition, which were aimed to create negative perceptions.

"The voters are already able to assess the leadership of the Selangor and Penang state governments from the various issues raised throughout their administration.

"Most Chinese non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including those in Seremban have shown full support for the BN," he told reporters after launching the E-Sport Mobile Legend programme, here today.

Commenting on the review of the electoral boundaries, Chong, who is also Deputy Education Minister said this would not bring about major changes as it only involved changes in polling stations and renaming of some parliamentary and state constituencies.

"The move will in no way affect voters' support for the BN ... but the opposition will try to play up on this matter to incite hatred among the people, by claiming that the move will give BN an advantage," he added. — Bernama