Malaysians should be grateful and vote BN: Noh Omar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should be thankful to the Barisan Nasional (BN) government for preparing various initiatives in assisting those of the lower income group, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

In a politically-charged speech in front of more than 1,200 recipients of the ministry's housing incentives, Noh said it was not hard for the rakyat to show their appreciation to the government.

They could do so by translating their appreciation to a vote for the ruling coalition, said Noh, who is also the Selangor BN chairman.

"As Malaysians, we have to be grateful for what he have received and thank the BN government that has proven to have defended the lower income group.

"It is not hard to say thank you. The general election is coming soon. It will not take more than five minutes," he said.

"When you are about to vote, look for the 'dacing' (scale) symbol and cross it. That is the way of thanking the BN government," he said in his speech at the event held at Putra World Trade Centre.

The 1,200 recipients of the incentives also include 270 applicants of the People's Housing Project (PPR).

Noh in his speech also highlighted various initiatives taken by the government in providing affordable houses for Malaysians, primarily to the lower income group.

He added initiatives such as the PPR, Rent-to-Own scheme and the 1Malaysia People's Housing (PR1MA), among others, were all prepared by the government to assist those who could not afford to purchase a property.

"Where else can you find a government as good as this," he said.

Noh also reminded the rakyat to not fall victim to the words of the opposition, which only know to incite the rakyat to go against the government.

He added the opposition would not be able to prepare the same incentives provided by the current government if they were allowed to rule after the general election.

He added issues such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) were raised by the opposition to undermine the efforts made by BN throughout its rule.