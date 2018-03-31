NCID scores major drug bust; 140kg of syabu worth RM10m seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) has scored a major drug bust, seizing 140 kgs of syabu (methamphetamine) worth RM10 million and arresting six suspects in an overnight operation by the Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) on Thursday.

NCID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the syndicate thought they could outsmart the police by hiding the drugs in green tea packets.

He said the suspects are four men and two women, one of them a Thai national, aged between 35 and 57.

The consignment hidden in a hollow log was found during a raid at a shop lot in Klang, he said.

"This syndicate is believed to be active in distributing drugs in the local market and neighbours," he told a press conference at the Kajang police headquarters, here today.

Mohmad said the amount seized could cater to 706,300 users.

Police also seized a Luger automatic pistol with bullets and also confiscated seven vehicles namely Honda HRV, Nissan Grand Livina, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Estima, Honda CR-V (one each), two Perodua Myvi and cash in various denominations, including US dollars and Euros, he said.

He said all the suspects were now on remand till April 5 to facilitate investigations.

In related matters, Mohmad said police arrested 40,609 people – 38,163 Malaysians and 2,446 foreigners – for drug related offences from Jan 1 till March 29 this year.

During the same period, he said seizures of synthetic drugs stood at 497.57 kg (syabu), 9.35 kg (ketamine), 40.97 kg (eramin 5), 11.16 kg (yaba pills) and 29.30 kg (ecstasy), while for traditional drugs the amounts were 1152.13 kg and 117.61 kg (marijuana), altogether worth RM42.9 million. — Bernama